Listen To This: MAGA!

9/26/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaListen To This

One of the prettiest eff you songs we've ever heard!!

Passenger and his special voice, who previously brought you the worldwide hit Let Her Go, is back with a protest tune!

A Kindly Reminder goes hard while being soft!

Tiny hands and vaginas are mentioned! And in such a catchy way!!

YOU MUST LISTEN and share!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Passenger!

