SNL's Pete Davidson Opens Up About The 'Fucking Nightmare' Of Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder

It's been a rough year for Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live star revealed he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after his stint in rehab back in December 2016.

Speaking on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast on Monday, the 23-year-old explained:

"Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage."

Figuring marijuana was to blame for these episodes, Davidson — a self described "pothead" — thought it would be helpful to enter a rehabilitation facility.

But during his rehab stint, the comedian learned his breakdowns were really due to an undiagnosed mental illness. He continued:

"I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, 'I'm gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that'll be helpful.'… So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they're like, 'You might be bipolar,' and I was like, 'OK.' So they're like, 'We're gonna try you on these meds.' And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I'm on meds."

Smoking weed while on meds didn't bode well for the Staten Island, NY native. Two months later, Davidson "just snapped" and had a "really bad mental breakdown." That's when he quit weed… for real, this time.

But after three months of sobriety went by, the comedian felt the same. That's when one of his psychiatrists officially diagnosed him with borderline personality disorder:

"One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' … I'm depressed all the time."

Looking ahead, the comic is going to therapy sessions and has begun taking new medication for BDP. Though he says the therapy is "working, slowly but surely," Davidson is still looking at a big uphill battle:

"I've been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a fucking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

The SNL star was just 7 years old when his firefighter father Scott was killed in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11, which he believes played a detrimental role in his mental health.

So sad. Props to the performer for being so honest about his struggle, especially one that won't be resolved anytime soon.

