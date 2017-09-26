Sean Hayes & Debra Messing Might Actually Be Soulmates — WATCH!

Sean Hayes and Debra Messing might be the cutest besties we've ever seen!

In celebration of the return of Will & Grace after TWELVE years, the costars sat down with Buzzfeed to take the BFF test — which they definitely passed with flying colors!

Related: What TV Actors Actually Make Per Episode!

Watch the adorable duo play the game (below)!!

Tune in to the Will & Grace series return on September 28 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!

[Image via Buzzfeed.]

Tags: bestiez, debra messing, sean hayes, tv news, will and grace