T-Boz won't stay silent following the shocking death of her cousin!
The TLC singer's cousin Eddie Russell Jr. was shot dead by police in Illinois last week, and she's demanding justice for him and his family as it's been revealed he was shot 18 times.
Related: Audrina Patridge's Husband Will NOT Be Prosecuted
Sharing screenshots from previous tweets to Instagram, the 47-year-old expressed her anger over the "beyond excessive force" used on her mentally ill family member.
She posted:
According to the Peoria Police Department, Eddie was identified as a suspect in a bank robbery. They tracked him down to his home and used his mother to call him out.
Their press release states described the 25-year-old as an "armed suspect," claiming he exited the house with a handgun. You can read it in full (below):
It's also been reported Eddie was released from a mental health facility not long before he was gunned down. Heartbreaking!
In more tweets on Monday, the songstress mourned his death, writing:
We'll continue to keep you updated!
As of now, the six officers involved are on critical incident leave.
[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]
Tags: eddie russell jr., illinois, instagram, police, r.i.p., sad sad, social issues, t-boz, tlc, violence