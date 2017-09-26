T-Boz won't stay silent following the shocking death of her cousin!

The TLC singer's cousin Eddie Russell Jr. was shot dead by police in Illinois last week, and she's demanding justice for him and his family as it's been revealed he was shot 18 times.

Sharing screenshots from previous tweets to Instagram, the 47-year-old expressed her anger over the "beyond excessive force" used on her mentally ill family member.

She posted:

According to the Peoria Police Department, Eddie was identified as a suspect in a bank robbery. They tracked him down to his home and used his mother to call him out.

Their press release states described the 25-year-old as an "armed suspect," claiming he exited the house with a handgun. You can read it in full (below):

It's also been reported Eddie was released from a mental health facility not long before he was gunned down. Heartbreaking!

In more tweets on Monday, the songstress mourned his death, writing:

#JusticeForEddieRussellJr The Punishment Doesn't Fit The Crime! Being that he's known in that small town 4 NOT being violent

— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

Even if he had a weapon no one was threatened no hostages but yet #DylannRoof MURDERS MANY IN A CHURCH and the police walk him OUT

— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

But We won't Know WHAT REALLY Happened Until the Peoria Police Department Starts Respectfully Talking U Brutally Killed Her Son

— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

At least tell her FACTS AND DETAILS WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG? Another ? How Dod He Havea Bullet In The BACK OF HIS HEAD if he was allegedly

— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

Aggressively walking TOWARDS GHE COPS! Mmmm things like that we need to know WE ARE WAITING!!!!

— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 25, 2017

As of now, the six officers involved are on critical incident leave.

