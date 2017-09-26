Taye Diggs Gets Physical In Tiny Spandex For Ellen — WATCH!

Taye Diggs was really pulling out all the stops to beat Jessica Biel's record for best Ellen entrance!

The 46-year-old actor put on the tiniest spandex he could find to perform a choreographed dance to Olivia Newton-John's 1981 song, Let's Get Physical! You don't have to tell us twice!

Related: Sterling K. Brown Strips Down To Ride A Toy Tractor!

Then, after all is said is done, angel Jane Fonda appears to bring Taye a robe for the rest of his interview! What is happening?!

Watch (above)!!

Tags: dance, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, jane fonda, jessica biel, taye diggs, tv news