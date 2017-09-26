Wendy Williams Comes To Her Husband's Defense Over Cheating Rumors!

Wendy Williams is letting you know her man isn't going anywhere — and neither is her huge diamond ring!

Making sure to flash it at the beginning of her show on Tuesday, the TV host decided to address the rumors her husband Kevin Hunter is cheating.

In case you missed it, the former radio personality's husband was accused of having a 10-year long affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

Well, Wendy made her feelings very clear by telling her audience:

"All is well in Hunterville."

In fact, the 53-year-old addressed her "hot topic" head on, confessing:

"You can believe what you want, I stand by my guy."

She later continued:

"Don't believe the hype. And if there was hype, believe me, I would let you know. And by the way, I'll be following this story. So I guess I'll have to watch to find out what happens."

Considering how fiercely she would go in on any other cheating rumor, it's interesting she brushed this off just like that.

Guess Wendy can't really handle the hot seat herself!

Watch the moment she talks about it on TV (below):

Wendy Williams defends her husband. pic.twitter.com/3bKd5UmOi2

— Brightly (@Brightly5) September 26, 2017

What do U think about her admission?

