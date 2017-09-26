Whitney Port Reveals The Cute Story Behind Her Son's Name!

What's in a name? A lot, apparently!

While decorating her bedroom and nursery with help from Joss & Main, Whitney Port revealed to People the story behind her son's moniker!

ICYMI, The Hills alum and husband Tim Rosenman welcomed their bundle of joy Sonny Sanford on July 27.

Apparently, Miz Port's hubby discovered the name from a Paul Simon tune! Whitney shared:

"I have to give all the credit to Timmy… He heard it in a Paul Simon song called Obvious Child. There's a lyric in it about a little boy named Sonny… We just have always loved that song. So he was in the car and heard it and came home and told me about it, and I was like, 'Oh my God."'

Overall, the reality TV personality thought it would be a really unique name for her boy!

"I heard Sunny for a girl, but I don't really know any little boys named Sonny with an 'O'… So it was just the cutest little name, and now he's such a Sonny."

Speaking of little girls and boys, does the 32-year-old want to give Sonny a sibling anytime soon?

"We'd love Sonny to have a brother or a sister… We want to continue to grow our family, but definitely not anytime soon."

Whitney and Tim are taking their sweet time!

