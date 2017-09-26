Rapper Young Dolph Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

It's being reported that Young Dolph was shot in Hollywood and is being rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the But I'm Bulletproof rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon just outside Shoe Palace at the famous Hollywood and Highland intersection.

Luckily, officers were nearby the crowded tourist area and responded immediately. No arrests have been made at this time.

Law enforcement officials were unclear about how many people had been involved in the shooting, but say that Dolph's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

We wish the performer a full and speedy recovery.

