Don't Expect Audrina Patridge To EVER Reconcile With 'Emotionally Abusive' Ex Corey Bohan!

They are never ever getting back together!

There's been a lot of back and forth between Audrina Patridge and estranged husband Corey Bohan over the details of their divorce and alleged abuse, but it's very clear these two won't be reconciling.

One source spilled to Us Weekly that the momma of one is "adamant" about their separation:

"Audrina is getting out before things get to a certain point. She wont go back to him, either. She is adamant about this decision."

Yikes!

A different Audrina insider even added it wouldn't be possible for the exes to go back to being a couple:

"They won't recover from this. Audrina is better off without him."

As we've previously reported, Corey won't be charged with domestic abuse following her allegations made in court docs. Still, another confidant close to The Hills alum says of the BMX star:

"He's a loose cannon. They never should have gotten married."

Another even claims Corey has been "emotionally abusive" to the starlet over the years, saying of their relationship:

"It's never been stable. Corey has not treated Audrina well over the years. He calls her names and is emotionally abusive. He's known for excessively calling her when she's away. He gets paranoid."

It sounds like whatever they had going on was just toxic.

We just hope they can separate in peace, especially when it comes to coparenting their young daughter, Kirra.

