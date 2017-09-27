Barack Obama Admits He Shed Tears After Dropping Malia Off At Harvard: 'It Was A Little Bit Like Open-Heart Surgery'

Most of Barack Obama's days since leaving office involve some form of kite surfing.

But last month, the former president shed actual tears — no, not for the crumbling country he left in the hands of an egotistical madman — he choked up while dropping Malia Obama off at college!

Our former POTUS recently revealed he broke down when he and Michelle Obama moved their 19-year-old daughter into her dorm at Harvard University in August.

Speaking at the Beau Biden Foundation‘s golf and tennis invitational at Delaware's Wilmington Country Club on Sunday, the 56-year-old confessed:

"For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast. I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."

A bit dramatic there, 44!

Barack explained how he tried to control his emotions on Malia's big day, but the waterworks came as soon as he said goodbye to his eldest daughter:

"I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."

Happens to the best of us! (Except Donald Trump, who probably teared up when dropping off his kids at UPenn only because of the hefty donation he had to make.)

Last June, Malia graduated from D.C.'s private Sidwell Friends School, and decided to take a gap year before starting at Harvard.

At the invitational, Barack said that his daughter's painful Ivy League send off was "a reminder that, at the end of our lives, whatever else we've accomplished, the things that we'll remember are the joys that our children – and hopefully way later, our grandchildren – bring us."

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children was created by Joe Biden in 2015 to honor his late son's legacy.

