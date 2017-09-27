Bella Hadid Says She Isn't Competitive With Sister/Fellow Supermodel Gigi!

No sibling rivalry here!

Bella Hadid covers the October issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia where she gets real about her relationship with sister Gigi Hadid!

While both sisters rule the runways, they don't feel the need to be competitive with each other!

According to The Weeknd's ex:

"Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we're both happy for each other… There are enough jobs in the world for both of us… There's no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her."

But modeling isn't just about booking jobs! The 20-year-old opens up about the criticism she faces on social media.

"It's really tough. You're going to get scrutinized for anything that you do. So if you're skinny and have a sick body and you don't have a butt, people are going to say, ‘Why do you have no butt?' And then you go and get a fake butt and they get mad at you because you have a fake butt… And then you don't have boobs, and it's just a whole circulating circle."'

Given her massive Instagram following, Miz Hadid wants to use her platform to create positive change in the world!

"If I can't talk about something that I'm passionate about, why even be here? Why even do any of the stuff that I'm doing if I can't make a better purpose for the world, or make a difference, or try to put light on a situation that is obviously so dark?… It's all really scary… If I'm able to change something in the world for the better, then I'll be ecstatic."

You go, girl!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

