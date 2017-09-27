Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Donald Trump, Halloween, Controversy >> Offensive Border Patrol Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

Offensive Border Patrol Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

9/27/2017 1:29 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooDonald TrumpHalloweenControversy

no title

Eye roll.

Well, it's that time of year when offensive Halloween costumes start surfacing — and Donald Trump has certainly given people plenty of material to work with.

Spirit Halloween has recently come under fire for selling a faux uniform for a Border Patrol officer in light of POTUS' attack on immigrants.

Related: Town Passes Law Banning Kids Over 16 From Trick-Or-Treating!

To make it worse, the name tag reads "Agent Wall" — which is a clear reference to the controversial wall that Trump's promises to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

Did we mention the costume is being sold next to masks of Donald's face in the New York stores?

Obviously this is no laughing matter for millions of Americans — ch-ch-check out the heated responses (below):

[Image via Spirit Halloween.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Josie & The Pussycats Cast Bands Back Together For Movie's 16th Anniversary!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Harry Knowles to 'Step Away' From Ain't It Cool News After Sexual Assault Accusations
See All Comments