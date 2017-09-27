Offensive Border Patrol Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

Eye roll.

Well, it's that time of year when offensive Halloween costumes start surfacing — and Donald Trump has certainly given people plenty of material to work with.

Spirit Halloween has recently come under fire for selling a faux uniform for a Border Patrol officer in light of POTUS' attack on immigrants.

To make it worse, the name tag reads "Agent Wall" — which is a clear reference to the controversial wall that Trump's promises to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

Did we mention the costume is being sold next to masks of Donald's face in the New York stores?

Obviously this is no laughing matter for millions of Americans — ch-ch-check out the heated responses (below):

Please don't shop at @SpiritHalloween this year. This border patrol costume is offensive in every way and normalizes racism. pic.twitter.com/1Leh6R7qAS

— Tommy Gorman (@TommyTheGorman) September 24, 2017

Come to your senses, @SpiritHalloween.Cultures shouldn't be halloween costumes. Border patrol isnt humorous. I hope you realize your mistake

— Adam. (@thugfaker) September 22, 2017

@SpiritHalloween why exactly do you have a border patrol costume. Do you have any idea how many lives and families are ruined over that?

— Bex Alexandra 9 (@lgbtqiabex) September 11, 2017

Apparently being a Border Patrol agent might be a hot scary costume this Halloween. Um, no. pic.twitter.com/OOD3DP0WNO

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 20, 2017

#spiritofhalloween has a border patrol costume with the name agent wall on it. Fucking seriously? Never supporting this place, ever.

— hopsickle (@Hopsizzle) September 9, 2017

