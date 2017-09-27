Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Celebrity Feuds, Twitter, Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks, Instagram, Shade, Cardi B >> Azealia Banks Tries To Come For Cardi B By Calling Her A 'Poor Man's Nicki' — But She Wasn’t Ready For Cardi’s Epic Clapback!!
« Previous story
The This Is Us Season Two Premiere Brought Some Clues About Jack's Death & Even More Tears — Recap HERE!
Next story »
Kim Kardashian Is Basically The Family's Spokeswoman Now — Read The Latest Rumors She's Taking Down HERE!
See All Comments