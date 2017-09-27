Cardi B swears that choke hold happened — this is off the record, right?

The Bodak Yellow rapper has been fairly silent about her alleged run-in with the NYPD after tweeting and deleting about them allegedly putting her in a choke hold.

But on Tuesday she spoke to Felisha Monet of WEDR 99 JAMZ, and gurl spilled the ENTIRE tale — including the parts where she was in the wrong — taking off her shoe and throwing it at some guy who hit her car!

Related: Azealia Banks Tries To Come For Cardi But Isn't Ready For The Epic Clapback!!

And she's about tired of people saying she just said it for publicity too! She says the reason she doesn't want to lodge a formal complaint?

"I ain't never talked to no 12 before."

Ha! Hear the entire account in Cardi's own adorably colorful words (below)!

We believe you, Cardi!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: 99 jamz, cardi b, interview, nypd, police brutality, radio, social issues