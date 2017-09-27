NO CARPOOL KARAOKE!! Watch Conan O'Brien's Awkward AF Drive With Tom Cruise!

Kristen Bell Gets Specific About Her Heated First Year With Husband Dax Shepard: 'We Would Fight A Lot'
Despite being seemingly perfect together, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are no strangers to hiccups in their relationship.
Don't believe us?? Well, during Wednesday's Harry, the Frozen star dished all about the fights she and her man used to have during their first year together. Ooh, go on!
Related: Kristen Is All About Embracing Her Imperfections
Apparently, Kristen and Dax would fight like cats and dogs at the start of their romance. Miz Bell explained:
[Image via WENN.]