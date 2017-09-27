NO CARPOOL KARAOKE!! Watch Conan O'Brien's Awkward AF Drive With Tom Cruise!

This is the one of the strangest bits we've seen on late night TV in years!

Conan O'Brien finally gets Tom Cruise to appear on his show for the first time ever, and his idea is for the two guys to just drive around London.

No waving to people on the street, no interview questions, DEFINITELY no carpool karaoke — Conan is very adamant on that one — just two guys driving.

The two go zero to tense in about four seconds! And it only gets weirder!

Ch-ch-check out the totally old school avant garde Conan gag — only with one of the biggest movie stars on the planet (below):

