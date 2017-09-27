Latin Night On DWTS Recap: One More Dancing Duo Gets The Boot While Another Contestant Gets Flowers From Taylor Swift!

It was the hottest night of the year on Dancing With The Stars… Latin Night!

On the bonus episode of the competition show this week, contestants put together their best salsas and cha chas that left Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten packing their bags and Victoria Arlen getting a special surprise from Taylor Swift!

Let's recap.

Debbie and Alan gave the Argentine tango their best shot, but were unable to get the votes to move forward when it came down to them or Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev performed a samba, that made the reality star nervous about bumping and grinding on anyone other than her longtime love, John Cena. They scored an 18/30.

Birthday girl Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy got a 20/30 after performing a rumba that definitely impressed judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Later, Victoria received flowers from T. Swift for having dancing to Look What You Made Me Do the night before. Casual.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess scored a 19/30 after improving from Monday's performance with a paso doble.

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko earned a 22/30 after samba-ing to Most Girls. The Pretty Little Liars star revealed she has lost 15 pounds since starting the show. As you may recall, she gained 70 lbs. over two years while being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

Nick and Peta did not leave the judges impressed after their Argentine tango, which got them a 19/30 and a spot in the bottom two. Hopefully they can pick it up next week.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold once again proved their front-runner status with a samba that got them a 24/30.

Drew Scott went the extra mile by getting a spray tan before his rumba with Emma Slater. The pair scored 21/30.

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy nailed a salsa with a score of 23/30 that definitely solidified their standing as contenders for the Mirror Ball.

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke really sexed things up for a samba. They earned a 19/30.

Lindsey Stirling also wasn't afraid to get sexy for a salsa with Mark Ballas that left judges "breathless." They tied for second place with a 24/30.

Frankie Muniz proved to no longer be in the middle by scoring the first nine of the season after a cha cha with partner Witney Carson. 25/30 for them.

Tune in Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC for the next installment!

