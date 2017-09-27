Fergie Admits ‘It’s Too Soon’ But She’s ‘Open To Love’ After Breaking Up With Josh Duhamel

Fergie may be promoting her new visual experience album Double Dutchess, but she can't seem to avoid the questions about her split!

As you probably know, the songstress and Josh Duhamel announced their breakup this month, explaining they decided to separate earlier this year.

Sitting down with Andy Cohen on Tuesday for Watch What Happens Live!, Fergie didn't have much to say about her ex, but she did talk about whether she's ready to date again.

She told Andy:

"I don't know. It's too soon for me to even think about dating. I'm open to love, but it's just too soon."

The 42-year-old also brushed off the Bravo-lebrity's comment about her being romantic with women:

"The things you say in an interview. I let it all out there, and it's so funny the one-liners people pick up on."

But also on the show, the singer played "Plead The Fifth," in which she spilled a tiny bit about what it was like dating Justin Timberlake.

Before actually remembering she could plead the fifth, she confessed:

"It wasn't all that serious."

How interesting! 1996 was a different time!

Watch her get completely embarrassed talking about it (below):

