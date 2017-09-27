George Clooney is a triple threat!
He can act, he can direct (see his crime comedy Suburbicon in theaters this October), and he can write profound poems at a time when the President is attacking anyone who dares to kneel during the National Anthem.
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a short poem written by the activist in response to the persisting controversy between Donald Trump and the NFL.
In his piece, the Cloonster blasted POTUS's asinine remarks about the widely-publicized protest, in which he called for team owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who took a knee.
Unlike Trump, Clooney actually offered a message of unity with his poem as he named all that he was praying for — and brought it back home by noting that when he prays, he does so on his knees.
Savage AND spiritual. We love it!
Ch-ch-check out the actor's full poem (below):
"I pray for my country.
I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.
I pray that our nation's leaders want to do the same.
I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.
I pray for all of our children.
I pray for our police and our first responders.
I pray for our men and women of the armed services.
I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.
I pray for a more perfect union.
And when I pray, I kneel."
[Image via Euan Cherry/Newspix.pl /WENN.]
