George Clooney is a triple threat!

He can act, he can direct (see his crime comedy Suburbicon in theaters this October), and he can write profound poems at a time when the President is attacking anyone who dares to kneel during the National Anthem.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published a short poem written by the activist in response to the persisting controversy between Donald Trump and the NFL.

Related: Lena Dunham Compares Trump To Mass Murderer Dylann Roof

In his piece, the Cloonster blasted POTUS's asinine remarks about the widely-publicized protest, in which he called for team owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who took a knee.

Unlike Trump, Clooney actually offered a message of unity with his poem as he named all that he was praying for — and brought it back home by noting that when he prays, he does so on his knees.

Savage AND spiritual. We love it!

Ch-ch-check out the actor's full poem (below):

"I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation's leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel."

[Image via Euan Cherry/Newspix.pl /WENN.]

Tags: controversy, donald trump, george clooney, nfl, social issues, viral: news