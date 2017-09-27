Jane Fonda SLAMS Megyn Kelly's Awkward Plastic Surgery Questioning: 'Seemed Like The Wrong Time And Place To Ask That Question'

Megyn Kelly takes another L!

As we reported, on Wednesday, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford appeared on Today where the former Fox News anchor probed the actress about the plastic surgery she's had done.

Clearly uncomfortable by the situation, the Our Souls at Night star responded:

"We really want to talk about that now?"

That same day, the 79-year-old legend spoke to ET Canada where she SLAMS the journalist for bringing up such a "weird" topic! Fonda confessed:

"A little bit [shocked]… Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and [Robert Redford] is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up – whether I've had plastic surgery or not. I have and I've talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."

Despite the awkwardness of the whole thing, costar Redford admits he didn't pay much attention to the exchange!

"It didn't involve me. Of course, I haven't had [plastic surgery]… I think Jane didn't want to go there. I think she didn't want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance… I wasn't paying a lot of attention."

