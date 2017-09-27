Shady Or Careless? Jared Kushner Apparently Registered To Vote As A Woman

Jared Kushner really could not give less fucks when it comes to following rules.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's son-in-law/senior adviser was reported to have been contacting White House officials through a personal email account for the past few months.

Now, it appears Ivanka Trump's husband can't even fill out his voter registration form correctly — specifically, putting down his gender!

According to Wired, records held by the New York State Board of Elections show that Jared Corey Kushner is listed as "female" on the registration dated November 24, 2009. It also reveals he didn't declare a party affiliation.

Is Kushie actually a woman? Did he just fill out the form incorrectly? Is this a cruel prank by Steve Bannon and his goons?

Let's hope POTUS doesn't catch wind of this… or he might just have to do some handsy investigating of his own!

