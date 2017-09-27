Josie & The Pussycats Cast Bands Back Together For Movie's 16th Anniversary!

Wow, can you believe it's been 16 years since Josie & The Pussycats??

Celebrating the sweet sixteen, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Gabriel Mann, and Missi Pyles did a panel moderated by BuzzFeed's Jarett Wieselman with the film's co-writers and directors Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont on Tuesday night!

Amazing!!

Not only did we learn that the likes of Beyoncé, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Zooey Deschanel auditioned for roles in the film — but also that Bono is a huge fan of the movie! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out highlights from the fun night (below)!!

#josieandthepussycatsreunionA post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

The band is back together 💜🤘🏻🎸🥁🎶 #josieandthepussycats #josieandthepussycatsreunionA post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Thank you to all of the fans who came out tonight to the #josieandthepussycatsreunion. It was so great reconnecting with @rosariodawson, @rachaelleighcook and everyone who was a part of this film. I truly had a blast tonight 💜 #josieandthepussycatsA post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Moderated tonight's "Josie and the Pussycats" reunion! I have loved this movie for 16 years — thanks Mondo!A post shared by jarettsays (@jarettsays) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

