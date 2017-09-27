Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Music Minute, Zportz, JAY-Z, Football, NFL, Super Bowl >> Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Finalizing' Deal To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Finalizing' Deal To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show!

9/27/2017 12:15 PM ET | Filed under: Justin TimberlakeJanet JacksonMusic MinuteZportzJAY-ZFootballNFLSuper Bowl

no title

Get ready for Justin Timberlake to rock your body at the 2018 Super Bowl!

Thirteen years since nipplegate with Janet Jackson, the 36-year-old is said to be "finalizing" the deal to take the stage at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4. Woo!

Related: Lady GaGa Says She Is 'Going To Take A Rest' From Music

As for those rumors that JAY-Z will be joining the SexyBack singer, an insider tells Us Weekly:

"As of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers."

So you're saying there's a chance?!

Especially considering the protests happening in the name of racial equality, we think 4:44 would be more than appropriate!

And with J.T.'s fifth studio album on the way, this should be pretty good!

Your thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tom Cruise Responds To Rumors He Wore Butt Pads In Valkyrie!
Next story »
Kate Winslet Wanted To Be A Hairstylist Until She Cut Her Friend's Ear Off — Hear The Full Bloody Story!
See All Comments