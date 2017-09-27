Kate Winslet Wanted To Be A Hairstylist Until She Cut Her Friend's Ear Off — Hear The Full Bloody Story!

It's a good thing this whole acting business is working out for Kate Winslet, because her backup career would have ended in lots of bloodshed!

The Mountain Between Us star stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday and told Jimmy Fallon about her days as an aspiring hairstylist.

After cutting her own hair a few times to save her mom money, Kate thought she might have what it takes to become a professional. She soon learned that was not the case.

The actress explained that when a family friend finally allowed her to cut his hair, she ended up cutting off a bit of his ear! The piece of flesh was so large, Kate "actually saw it fall." Eeek!

So, what happened to the actress' only client? Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) to find out!

