This Video Of Kevin Jonas Bench Pressing His Wife Danielle Is Oddly Sexual — WATCH!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
Um, Kevin Jonas is jacked.
Giving Nick and Joe Jonas a run for their money!!!
In an video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the JoBro bench presses his wife Danielle while their trainer films and offers an oddly-sexual narrative from behind the camera! Ha!
Couples who work out together @daniellejonas hahaha 😆😆 @anthonymichaelfitA post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT
Is it just us or does coach Anthony Michael sound a lot like Spencer Pratt?? LOLz!
Regardless, keep it up, bbs!!
