This Video Of Kevin Jonas Bench Pressing His Wife Danielle Is Oddly Sexual — WATCH!

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Um, Kevin Jonas is jacked.

Giving Nick and Joe Jonas a run for their money!!!

In an video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the JoBro bench presses his wife Danielle while their trainer films and offers an oddly-sexual narrative from behind the camera! Ha!

See what we mean (below)!

Couples who work out together @daniellejonas hahaha 😆😆 @anthonymichaelfitA post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Is it just us or does coach Anthony Michael sound a lot like Spencer Pratt?? LOLz!

Regardless, keep it up, bbs!!

[Image via Instagram.]

