Unlike Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian IS Open To The Idea Of Marrying Her Baby Daddy!

We have to admit, when we heard about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having their first baby together, we immediately wondered if there would be nuptials on the horizon.

In a lot of ways we can be so old-fashioned! (That and we LOVE a good celeb wedding!)

Well, unlike her little sis Kylie Jenner who absolutely is not ready to marry her baby daddy, Khloe is apparently "open" to the idea. Though she's about as chill as it gets about the whole thing!

According to a source spilling to Us Weekly:

"Khloé hasn't typically cared about getting married before having a baby. She's open to it but it's not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids."

It sounds to us like she's playing it cool, but would NOT say no if Tristan popped the question! Makes sense considering how totally head over heels we keep hearing they still are.

We guess that means the ball is in the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward's court!

Do YOU think he'll pass the rock to Khloé??

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram.]

