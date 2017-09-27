More About Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship As They Prepare For Their First Child Together

It's about time Khloé Kardashian got her happy ending!

As you surely know, the KUWTK star is expecting her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson! According to an US Weekly source, the two are "madly in love" and are "in a really good spot" as they prepare for their bundle of joy!

The insider revealed:

"Anyone who spends time around them, you can tell their feelings toward each other. It's infectious… They are madly in love with each other. They are so happy and want to spend all their time together."

Although the reality TV personality is "more outgoing" than the athlete, they make it work. A second source confessed:

"He's very humble and generous. He has an incredible sense of humor. Khloé is more outgoing than he is but he has a great sense of humor and great group of friends. Their lives co-mingle beautifully together… He is very mature and very career-focused and very family-focused."

The 33-year-old reality star and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player love each other so much, they "shower each other with gifts." UGH! We are so jealous!

Match made in heaven!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram.]

