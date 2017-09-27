It's been a rough first week for Megyn Kelly.

On her debut episode of the Today show, the former Fox News journalist got heat for jokingly asking a Will & Grace superfan if the hit sitcom made him gay.

Now a day later, the daytime host is still making things uncomfortable on her new *non-political* talk show -- this time, for her guests!

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford stopped by Wednesday's Megyn Kelly Today to promote their upcoming Netflix film Our Souls at Night and relive their legendary Hollywood careers.

Video: John Oliver Reminds Us About Megyn's Nutty Fox News Days!

But in between questions about the iconic duo's old films, Kelly tried to ask Fonda about her cosmetic procedures -- and the Grace & Frankie star was NOT having it!

The 79-year-old actress was visibly annoyed when Kelly shifted from softball movie questions to probing about what kind of "work" she's had done. Looking at the host in disbelief, Fonda asked:

[Image via NBC.]