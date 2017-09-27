Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Kim Kardashian, O.J. Simpson, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Bookz, Family, Reality TV, Caitlyn Jenner, KUWTK >> 'If You Talk About My Dad I Will Cut You': Kim Calls Caitlyn Jenner A Liar Over Robert Kardashian/O.J. Simpson Book Claims!

'If You Talk About My Dad I Will Cut You': Kim Calls Caitlyn Jenner A Liar Over Robert Kardashian/O.J. Simpson Book Claims!

9/27/2017 3:37 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsKim KardashianO.J. SimpsonKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianBookzFamilyReality TVCaitlyn JennerKUWTK

no title

The shade is finally hitting the fan!

In a salty preview of Sunday's season 14 premiere of KUWTK, the sisters get together to talk about Caitlyn Jenner's new book, The Secrets Of My Life, and it's not pretty.

Kim Kardashian West reads to sisters Kourtney and Khloe about the section in which Caitlyn claims Robert Kardashian Sr. secretly believed O.J. Simpson was guilty.

Video: Caitlyn Says She And Kim Haven't Spoken In 'Nine Months'!

We're well aware of their public response to the book already, but actually seeing Kim react to the story? It's completely different. We mean, you can actually SEE the heat on Kim's face as she calls Cait "a liar"! It's actually pretty compelling reality TV.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!

[Image via E!.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Don't Expect Audrina Patridge To EVER Reconcile With 'Emotionally Abusive' Ex Corey Bohan!
Next story »
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Announces Divorce From Husband Of 11 Years: 'We Are Both Miserable'
See All Comments