'If You Talk About My Dad I Will Cut You': Kim Calls Caitlyn Jenner A Liar Over Robert Kardashian/O.J. Simpson Book Claims!

The shade is finally hitting the fan!

In a salty preview of Sunday's season 14 premiere of KUWTK, the sisters get together to talk about Caitlyn Jenner's new book, The Secrets Of My Life, and it's not pretty.

Kim Kardashian West reads to sisters Kourtney and Khloe about the section in which Caitlyn claims Robert Kardashian Sr. secretly believed O.J. Simpson was guilty.

Video: Caitlyn Says She And Kim Haven't Spoken In 'Nine Months'!

We're well aware of their public response to the book already, but actually seeing Kim react to the story? It's completely different. We mean, you can actually SEE the heat on Kim's face as she calls Cait "a liar"! It's actually pretty compelling reality TV.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!

[Image via E!.]

