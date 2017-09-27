Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Confirm Their Engagement With A Sweet (Yet Simple) Newspaper Announcement!

He really bent the knee!!

After five years together, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have made their engagement official. It's said the Game Of Thrones stars announced their betrothal with a note in The Times on Tuesday. How traditional!!

In the forthcoming marriages section of the paper, the lovebirds shared:

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Squee! We honestly couldn't be happier for these two!!!

[Image via Drew Altizer/WENN.]

