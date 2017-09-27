Kristen Bell Gets Specific About Her Heated First Year With Husband Dax Shepard: 'We Would Fight A Lot'

Despite being seemingly perfect together, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are no strangers to hiccups in their relationship.

Don't believe us?? Well, during Wednesday's Harry, the Frozen star dished all about the fights she and her man used to have during their first year together. Ooh, go on!

Apparently, Kristen and Dax would fight like cats and dogs at the start of their romance. Miz Bell explained:

"When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more. The first year you are working out your kinks. I loved it. We'd get in a fight because we would fight a lot and I'd like yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out."

Thankfully, the CHiPs director refused to be in that type of relationship and set some rules for their fights. The Veronica Mars alum continued:

"Three months into our relationship he was like, ‘You can't leave anymore during fights. I'm not going to do that.' I was like, ‘What?' He's like you can't do that, I'm not going to have a relationship, he has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics. He was like, ‘No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I'm not going to do that my whole life.'"

We can only imagine how exhausting their spats must've been. And it seems as though Dax's putting his foot down inspired a change in the mother-of-two as she added:

"He said, 'Let's just help you. You are not a good fighter.' And I always thought I was because I won. He's like, 'No, people can't do that. Our marriage won't survive.' And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was like damn this guy."

Awwwww. And for those of you who are worried about the state of Kristen and Dax's marriage, there's no need to worry as the industry vet also shared a gushworthy story about one of Shepard's tattoos.

In regards to the 42-year-old's bell tattoo, Kristen shared:

"Can I tell you this my husband surprised me, he doesn't like jewelry of any kind he like can't handle it, he surprised me one random evening he came home with a bell tattooed on his ring finger with my initial, our first daughter's initial and our second daughter wasn't born yet but he put a D, so we were a little cornered and we named her Delta. He really wanted to name him Delta but he put all three of our initials on a bell. I think that's cute."

So sweet. We're just happy that Kristen and Dax are still going strong!!!

