Sounds Like Even The Kardashians Don't Think Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Going To Last!

File this under "No shit"!

As you know by now, Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, and their bundle of joy is apparently going to be a girl!

Now that the rapper is forever going to be linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family, how does the KUWTK brood feel about Ky's soon-to-be baby daddy??

Not surprisingly, they have their doubts.

According to a People source:

"It's hard for her family to imagine Kylie's relationship with Travis will last… They are worried there will be lots of drama down the road."

However, the K-family does think Scott is a "great guy" who "treats Kylie really well," and is an upgrade from her ex Tyga!

"He is nothing like Tyga… He doesn't have any obvious financial issues. He doesn't go behind Kylie's back, but it's a very new relationship they are bringing a baby into."

Despite the drama, the family is truly happy about the three recent KarJenner pregnancies!

"Kylie loves how close-knit her family is… They are looking at their pregnancies like a unifying experience for them as sisters. Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it."

Additionally, the Antidote musician is also "so excited" about the baby news, and "can't wait to be a dad."

Things might work out after all!

