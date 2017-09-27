Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have NO PLANS For A Shotgun Wedding — & Here's How Parents Caitlyn & Kris Are Handling The Surprise Pregnancy

There will be NO shotgun wedding!!

Despite reportedly being five months pregnant, Kylie Jenner has zero plans to marry her boyfriend of almost six months, Travis Scott. While the twosome are excited about their unborn little one, they feel they're "not even close" to being ready for marriage.

Reportedly, the lip kit mogul and the Goosebumps rapper feel they haven't known each other long enough to tie the knot. Apparently, the love birds aren't even discussing marriage, rather, they're focusing on how they plan to raise their baby girl. As one KarJenner Konfidant dished to TMZ:

"They're still trying to figure out their relationship."

Fair enough. In fact, it's said that Miz Jenner is eager to follow in big sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's footsteps. Oh, and supposedly Khloé Kardashian has the same game plan too.

Understandably, Kylie's parents are still grappling with the idea of their youngest becoming a parent. According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn Jenner is "excited" but "also worried" about King Kylie's decision to have a baby. An insider relayed to the mag:

"Caitlyn is excited for Kylie but is also worried and thinks she is too young to move forward with such a big life decision like this."

We mean, we don't blame Cait for being stressed about Kylie's choice. The makeup guru IS ONLY 20 years old after all. The source continued:

"Caitlyn is supportive of her daughter, of course, but she doesn't necessarily think this is the right time for Kylie. She has a hugely successful business and Caitlyn doesn't want to see that taken away from her."

Again, we totally get where the Olympian is coming from. As for momager Kris Jenner, she's being really "supportive" during this time. And it sounds like the KUWTK family genuinely likes Kylie's baby daddy as the tipster added:

"The Kardashian family has been familiar with him for a very long time so [Kris] is A-OK with everything that is going on, particularly for Kylie and Travis."

Well, well! We're certainly curious to see how Kris handles the careers of her many grandbabies in the future!!

