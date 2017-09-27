Listen To This: Otra Vez!

The reigning princess of Spanish language pop is back!!!

Our beloved Lali has dropped a new single and video, which are a feast for the ears and eyes.

She's sonically and visually growing!

We are so here for this new era!!!

Check out the boppin goodness of Una Na above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lali!

Tags: lali, lali esposito, latinolicious, listen to this