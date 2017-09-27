Mandy Moore FINALLY Gushes About Engagement To Taylor Goldsmith & Talks Wedding Plans!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Aww! Mandy Moore sounds so excited!

Mandy Moore will soon be a married woman!

After becoming engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith earlier this month, the This Is Us starlet is already thinking about their wedding!

At the show's season two premiere event in Hollywood on Tuesday, the actress gushed to Us Weekly:

"This is my second go-round. I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends… No bridal magazines for me."

Mandy was previously married to Ryan Adams for seven years, but the two finalized their divorce in June 2016.

She continued:

"People are asking me more about my relationship than before. But it feels the same, which I guess is how it should be."

The 33-year-old didn't share many more details, like a date, but fans must be so excited for their union!

And we can't wait to see what she'll be wearing if it's not white!

