You can't make this stuff up.

On Tuesday, second-term congressman and chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, Mark Walker, described female members of the group as the committee's "eye candy" during a press conference.

It's important here to note that of the 160 conservative members, only 16 are women.

While addressing the committee's goals over the next several months, Walker said with a smirk:

"The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn't sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we'll leave that out of the record."

WATCH: GOP Congressman calls his female colleagues "Eye Candy" pic.twitter.com/LVfr1QClcm

— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) September 26, 2017

But yes, please tell us more about how sexism and misogyny aren't a problem in America. And his colleagues laughing behind him are just as guilty.

Later, Walker said in a statement to CNN:

"During a press event today, I made a flippant remark meant to be light-hearted but fell short. I'm proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership."

If that can even be considered an apology, it's not accepted.

