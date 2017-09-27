Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Wacky, Tacky & True, Legal Matters, STD, Scary!, News, Viral: News, Controversy >> Woman Says Massage Envy Employee With Alleged Sexual Assault History Licked Her Vagina During Treatment

Woman Says Massage Envy Employee With Alleged Sexual Assault History Licked Her Vagina During Treatment

9/27/2017 5:52 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooWacky, Tacky & TrueLegal MattersSTDScary!NewsViral: NewsControversy

no title

Spa scandal!

According to TMZ, this month, a married woman — identified as "Jane Doe" — says a Massage Envy employee in Washington, D.C. sexually assaulted her near the end of a 90-minute massage.

After the masseuse placed a pillow over her eyes, he allegedly moved the sheet covering her crotch and "licked her vagina without invitation."

Related: Ali Vincent Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted During A Massage

Rightfully, the victim was shocked, and confronted the employee over his alleged behavior. He then dropped to his knees to apologize, and asked her not to tell anyone.

Jane Doe went to the hospital where she was given a rape kit, as well as medications to combat any potential STDs. The masseuse was eventually arrested.

Allegedly, the defendant was accused of similar incidents in the past, but Massage Envy still kept him employed.

Wayne Cohen, one of her lawyers, said in a press release:

"It is our hope that through the filing of this case, no other woman will be subjected to this type of terrible sexual assault at a Massage Envy location. It is imperative that the company, in all approximately 1,200 locations, implement proper screening, training, and supervision of its employees and contractors."

The plaintiff is asking for $25 million.

[Image via Channel 5.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
View Pics »
Next story »
Missy Elliott & Leonardo DiCaprio Redefine Bestie Goals!
See All Comments