Called It! The View Has A New Conservative!

We told you!

As soon as we saw Jedediah Bila attempt to salvage her dignity with a sweet goodbye to The View — and hello to no new job on the horizon — we knew the job was Meghan McCain's!

The daughter of John McCain had just left Fox News and seemed like an obvious GET as the conservative chair.

Well, according to Variety, that sit is official now!

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Praises John McCain & Susan Collins For Killing The Graham-Cassidy Bill

The outlet is reporting Meghan has signed on to join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris, and Sara Haines starting in October.

Good! They need a strong, smart conservative voice that won't just tow the GOP party line — even when it's some nonsensical idea of Donald Trump's!

What do YOU think of Meghan taking Miss Jed's place at the table?

[Image via ABC/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

