Michelle Obama Reminds Women Who Voted For Donald Trump That They Voted 'Against Their Own Voice'

As you may know, 53% of white women voted for Donald Trump while 94% of black women and 68% of Hispanic or Latino female voters picked Hillary Clinton, according to the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Michelle Obama spoke at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston, where she reiterated her message that a woman's vote for Trump was a vote "against their own voice."

In an interview with Roxane Gay, the former First Lady said:

"Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice. What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he's better for me, his voice is more true to me. Well, to me that just says you don't like your voice. You like the thing you're told to like."

How anyone, especially a woman, could cast their vote for Donald Trump — even after hearing the Access Hollywood tapes — is truly baffling.

But despite her disapproval of the person Trump is, Obama still hopes he's successful as President:

"We want the sitting President to be successful because we live in this country. He is our commander in chief, he was voted in. It is very difficult to lead when you have a peanut gallery of people who don't know what they're talking about second-guessing what you do. When you've been in that position, you see that most formers do take a step back, they do let the current holder of the office lead. You do step up when you're asked, and you do try to make sure what you say is constructive. Now, like I said, there was a whole party that didn't do that for my husband, a whole political party that did not, but what we've learned is part of our legacy is leading with grace."

Michelle is the definition of grace, if you ask us!

