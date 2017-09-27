RHOC's Kelly Dodd Announces Divorce From Husband Of 11 Years: 'We Are Both Miserable'

Kelly and Michael Dodd are getting divorced.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County star confirmed that she and her husband of 11 years are splitting up in a VVV candid interview with Daily Mail. As Kelly isn't one to hold back, we KNOW this is going to be good.

Miz Dodd clearly isn't beating around the bush when discussing the dissolution of her marriage as she frankly told the news site:

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've had problems for years and I've had enough. I'm done with our marriage. It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

Man, oh man. This isn't the first time Kelly and Michael have had relationship problems as they Bravolebrity filed for divorce back in 2012 (and then later rekindled her romance with Mr. Dodd). The twosome share an 11-year-old daughter, named Jolie.

Hey, at least they're not keeping their child in a clearly toxic environment! Kelly continued:

"We aren't good together. Maybe we'll be better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter. Over the past several years we've had our ups and downs, and lately it's been mostly downs."

Oof. This announcement comes only days after reports claimed that the police visited the Dodd residence in Newport Beach, CA SIX times in July.

Dodd is so hungry for an official split that she's even asked the judge for a bifurcated divorce. This means Kelly and Michael could be officially divorced before any settlement issues are actually finalized. She concluded:

"I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution. The case was just sitting there. So I'm going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road."

Savage.

We hope these two can keep things cordial for their daughter's sake.

