Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Rob Kardashian, Azealia Banks, KUWTK, The Bachelor/ette, Blac Chyna, Cardi B >> Rob Kardashian Is Suing Blac Chyna For Assault - And That's BS! Megyn Kelly's Meltdown! And MORE!

Rob Kardashian Is Suing Blac Chyna For Assault - And That's BS! Megyn Kelly's Meltdown! And MORE!

9/27/2017 9:37 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteYouTubePerezTVRob KardashianAzealia BanksKUWTKThe Bachelor/etteBlac ChynaCardi B

Rob Kardashian is suing Blac Chyna - and that bullshit!

Megyn Kelly's meltdown, her disastrous first week!

Even more Bachelor in Paradise drama!

Former rapper Azealia Banks comes for Cardi B - like a bad troll.

DJ Khaled has all the keys!

And much more!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bella Hadid Says She Isn't Competitive With Sister/Fellow Supermodel Gigi!
Next story »
Breakup Alert? Fans Notice Hilary Duff & Ely Sandvik Are No Longer Following Each Other On Instagram
See All Comments