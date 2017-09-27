Rob Kardashian Sues Blac Chyna Over Christmastime Spat — Accuses The Video Vixen Of Assault

Rob Kardashian is coming for Blac Chyna!

On Wednesday, it was reported that the KUWTK alum is suing his baby momma for allegedly attacking him back in December. Per the lawsuit, Kardashian claims Dream Kardashian's momma consumed drugs and alcohol on December 14, which resulted in violent and erratic behavior.

Related: Here's How Caitlyn & Kris Are Handling The Surprise Pregnancy

Reportedly, Chyna called two of Rob's friends on FaceTime while playing with the 30-year-old's gun. It's said she even pointed the weapon into the camera at one point. Oh no.

That same evening, Chyna supposedly lunged at Kris Jenner's son and tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger. The TV personality claims he was able to briefly get away from his ex, but she caught up to him and began striking him on the head. The Arthur George designer says he sustained injuries to his neck and has documented evidence — including a shirt with rips around the collar.

At one point, Kardashian tried to escape in his Bentley, but his then-fiancée threw a chair at his car and attacked him with a metal rod. Damn.

During this alleged physical altercation, it's believed that Chyna proceeded to trash the home she was renting from Rob's sis Kylie Jenner. Amber Rose's bestie is said to have caused $100,000 in damages to the residence as a TV, a door, walls, and a gingerbread house were all wrecked. This would explain why Kylie is ALSO listed on the lawsuit.

Related: Khloé & Kylie Are "Due Around The Same Time"!

The mother-of-two is also accused of verbally harassing Miz Jenner. Apparently, Chyna terrorized the 20-year-old by repeatedly telling her to get tested for STDs. The lawsuit went onto state that the former stripper had a baby with Rob in an attempt to shake down the Kardashian-Jenners.

So, why didn't Rob come forward earlier with all of this?? Well, The Blast sources claim that Rob was still in love with Chyna following the assault and didn't want the mother of his child arrested.

In an explosive turn of events, E! knew about the twosome's tumultuous relationship as they pulled the plug on Rob & Chyna season two because taping wouldn't be a safe move for the network. The show's producers even sent a life coach to work with the couple, but Chyna refused the professional's help.

After hearing all of this, we aren't surprised to learn that the KarJenners are suing for assault, battery, and vandalism. They are coming after Chyna for unspecified damages.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: amber rose, blac chyna, dream kardashian, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, legal matters, rob kardashian, violence