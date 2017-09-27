Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Love Line, VH1, Photos!, Bret Michaels, Flavor Flav, Reality TV, Breakups >> Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?

9/27/2017 2:54 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsLove LineVH1Photos!Bret MichaelsFlavor FlavReality TVBreakups

rock of love where are they now

Can you believe it's been 10 years since Rock of Love first premiered??

Yup, this past July marked the milestone anniversary for the VH1 hit. In case you forgot, following the success of Flavor Flav's Flavor Of Love, rock star Bret Michaels also attempted to find love via a dating competition.

While no true love matches were made on the show, it did give us some iconic reality TV moments. #NeverForget

Thus, we decided to do a bit of snooping to discover what some of the ROL stars are up to these days. Get all the dirt (below)…

CLICK HERE to view "Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"

CLICK HERE to view "Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?"

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
View Pics »
Next story »
Rob Kardashian Sues Blac Chyna Over Christmastime Spat — Accuses The Video Vixen Of Assault
See All Comments