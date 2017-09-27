There will be NO shotgun wedding!!

Despite reportedly being five months pregnant, Kylie Jenner has zero plans to marry her boyfriend of almost six months, Travis Scott. While the twosome are excited about their unborn little one, they feel they're "not even close" to being ready for marriage.

Reportedly, the lip kit mogul and the Goosebumps rapper feel they haven't known each other long enough to tie the knot. Apparently, the love birds aren't even discussing marriage, rather, they're focusing on how they plan to raise their baby girl. As one KarJenner Konfidant dished

