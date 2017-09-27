Teresa Giudice Admits She Has 'No Idea' If She'll 'Still Be Married To Joe In 40 Years' — Whoa!

Marriage isn't easy, especially when your partner is in prison.

Teresa Giudice has learned this the hard way as her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a three-plus-year sentence at the Fort Dix Correctional Institution. To make matters worse, this prison stint came only a handful of months after Tre's own time behind bars.

So it's no wonder the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum says she has "no idea" what the future has in store for her marriage. When asked if she thinks her 18-year-long marriage to Juicy Joe will survive, Miz Giudice told Us Weekly:

"I would have never thought in a million years that I would have gone to jail… Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea. You don't know what life will bring."

What a transparent response!! We're sure Teresa's marital doubts have something to do with the anger she harbors towards Mr. Giudice. In case you forgot, the 45-year-old had Teresa take out loans in her name for two homes he was remodeling. They ultimately filed for bankruptcy, which led to their bankruptcy fraud indictment.

Understandably, Teresa is pissed at Joe for putting her in that position and addresses her anger in the first chapter of her new book, Standing Strong. On her anger towards Joe, Giudice explained:

"Oh yeah. I know he didn't mean to do it intentionally, but I'm still mad at the situation. He should have been on top of everything!"

Nonetheless, the mother-of-four says she isn't done with her husband. In regards to whether or not she'll ever fully forgive Joe, the Bravolebrity noted:

"When he gets home, we'll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I'll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That's why I'm standing by him."

Fair enough. Of course, this tidbit makes us wonder about those cheating rumors Kim DePaolo recently spread. In case you were wondering, Teresa does NOT have a boyfriend amid Joe's time away. The bestselling author clarified:

"No! I'm surprised it took over a year for something like that to come out about me. I have a lot of guy friends. I really don't care what people think — I'm not living in a bubble, I have to go on with my life. And when I was away, Joe was photographed with girls and he told me, 'Listen, they were with my friends,' and I said, 'OK, fine.'"

Although Teresa is standing by Joe during this time, that doesn't mean the reality TV vet hasn't held her man responsible for his actions. After revealing that she and her kids only visit the Italian-born businessman once a month, Teresa revealed that she refused to give Joe advice before he entered prison.

She dished:

"Yeah, no. 'You're a big boy, you got yourself into this, you have to get yourself out.' I'm hard-core with that."

Ice cold — WE LOVE IT. As for how she plans to handle her business in the future, Teresa said she learned the following while in jail:

"I'm never signing anything ever again. I think we should keep things separate. So in that way, we kinda will be divorced."

You listenin', Joe?!? Be sure to snag a copy of Tre's book when it drops on October 3.

