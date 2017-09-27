Home Videos Photos Shop
This Is Us Predicted The Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom — & People Are LIVING For It!

This Is Us predicted Kardashian-Jenner baby boom

Did the writers for This Is Us know something we didn't??

Fans of the NBC drama had quite the chuckle during Tuesday's premiere as Justin Hartley's character (Kevin) made a joke about how the Kardashians are like "Gremlins." How topical!

Related: Kylie & Travis Have NO PLANS For A Shotgun Wedding

Specifically, in regards to Kim Kardashian West's family, Hartley's character quipped:

"They're like Gremlins. I promise by next week there will be a bazillion more of them."

The throwaway line was so perfectly timed with the news that both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are expecting that many viewers joked that the writers predicted the future. Now, this scene was filmed over the summer, so this is merely a coincidence.

Nonetheless, as Kylie, Khloé, and potentially Kim (via surrogate) are having babies in 2018, one could assume that the This Is Us production hired a clairvoyant for the writers' room. HA!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best reactions to the timely KarJenner quip (below).

HIGHlarious!! Whoever wrote that joke should be pretty proud right about now!

