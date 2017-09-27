This Is Us Predicted The Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom — & People Are LIVING For It!

Did the writers for This Is Us know something we didn't??

Fans of the NBC drama had quite the chuckle during Tuesday's premiere as Justin Hartley's character (Kevin) made a joke about how the Kardashians are like "Gremlins." How topical!

Specifically, in regards to Kim Kardashian West's family, Hartley's character quipped:

"They're like Gremlins. I promise by next week there will be a bazillion more of them."

The throwaway line was so perfectly timed with the news that both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are expecting that many viewers joked that the writers predicted the future. Now, this scene was filmed over the summer, so this is merely a coincidence.

Nonetheless, as Kylie, Khloé, and potentially Kim (via surrogate) are having babies in 2018, one could assume that the This Is Us production hired a clairvoyant for the writers' room. HA!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best reactions to the timely KarJenner quip (below).

"The Kardashians are like gremlins. By next week there'll be a bazillion more of them." Damn. How'd they know? #ThisIsUs

— Serene (@serenitysay) September 27, 2017

That #gremlins crack tho😂

Are the writers that intuitive or just psychic? W/ all this recent #Kardashian baby news,I think maybe #ThisIsUs

— Katie (@SealsNcupcakes) September 27, 2017

This Is Us made a joke about kardashians multiplying like gremlins. Maybe they'll make a joke about Trump being impeached next week?

— Danielle (@Danielleranaee) September 27, 2017

Please tell me #ThisisUs didn't add the gremlin-Kardashian line in post and that the writers are actually fortune tellers.

— Rachel (@Rachelhatch_) September 27, 2017

"they're like gremlins, next week there'll be a bazillion of them" holy shit #ThisIsUs just made the most prescient kardashian joke ever

— Julie Kosin (@juliekosin) September 27, 2017

"The Kardashians are like gremlins. By next week there'll be a gazillion more of them." You got that right!😂😂🤣🤣#ThisIsUs

— 💍👰🏼🇯🇲 (@SoInsecure2017) September 27, 2017

"The Kardashians are like gremlins. By next week there will be a gazillion more of them" - #thisisus . Well two more are pregnant lol pic.twitter.com/jIb3mpWUv0

— Monica (@Styleclectic) September 27, 2017

Kevin bringing up the kardashians multiplying like gremlins on #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/63qrFGMbE1

— KT Mastbrook (@KtCheetahPants) September 27, 2017

HIGHlarious!! Whoever wrote that joke should be pretty proud right about now!

