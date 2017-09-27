The This Is Us Season Two Premiere Brought Some Clues About Jack's Death & Even More Tears — Recap HERE!

**SPOILERS**

Makes sure you have twice the tissues for season two of This Is Us!

The NBC fan-favorite series returned on Tuesday night — and it certainly did not disappoint!

In the episode titled A Father's Advice, Kate (played by Chrissy Metz) begins her journey to become a professional singer by preparing for her audition for the "17th best-reviewed wedding band in California." Struggling with insecurities about her weight in a room full of size twos, Kate initially took her name out of the hat.

After overhearing Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) argue over who should take care of her, Kate decides to go back to the audition and demand to be seen. She ends up not getting the gig not because of her weight, but because of her so-called lack of talent. Now, she's more determined than ever.

Did we mention it was the Big Three's birthday?

Kevin was a little dismayed when Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) couldn't make it to L.A. to celebrate his 37th birthday because of her mom's health — so he became Toby and Kate's third wheel, which drove Toby crazy. After a heart-to-heart, Kevin realizes he needs to give the couple some space, and is ultimately surprised by Sophie who worked it out the be there in the end! So sweet.

Meanwhile, Randall (played by Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown) spent his big day excited about adopting a baby boy with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who was having some reservations about her husband's intentions. After a confrontation, Beth takes Randall to his biological father William's (Ron Cephas Jones) favorite spot, where they saw a young boy being offered alcohol. Together, the couple agrees to take in an older kid, who may not get help from anyone else.

In the flashbacks, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) tell the Big Three about their decision to "take a breath" (NOOOOO!), which left Jack pacing around Miguel's (Jon Huertas) place waiting for Rebecca to call. After she showed up asking him to come home, Jack emotionally admitted he's been hiding a serious alcohol addiction and needed to get help on his own. Rebecca reminded him that they are in this together, and said they would fix it together as a family (YESSS!).

Then, there were the final two minutes.

In a flash of the night of Jack's death, we see Rebecca driving with Jack's belongings in a plastic bag in the front seat before she pulls up to the family home, which was charred by a massive fire. Kate and Randall cried on a couch under Miguel's supervision while an unaware Kevin was making out with Sophie elsewhere.

Sooo, did Jack die in the house fire? When did this happen?!

WE NEED ANSWERS, people!!!

We guess we'll just have to wait until next Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!

