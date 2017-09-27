This Morning Hosts Lose Their Minds After 18 Hour Orgasm Chat — WATCH!

This might be the greatest moment in all of British morning TV!!

In case you were unaware, there is a HIGHLY entertaining chat show, titled This Morning, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV. The morning program is notorious for conducting wacky interviews, but today (September 27), they took things to the next level.

Specifically, the hosts attempted to keep straight faces as they chatted with a couple who claim they can have an orgasm for 18 hours. Schofield and Willoughby impressively kept it together as Melanie and Scott McClure detailed how they orgasm by just hugging thanks to tantra.

Sadly, the TV personalities hit a breaking point at the end of the interview when Phillip accidentally made an inappropriate pun. Understandably Holly, Phillip, and the cameraman lost their minds (below) when Schofield said, "Still to come" following the erotic talk with the McClures.

Earlier This Morning had an interview with a couple who orgasm for 18 hours and then this inevitably happened. pic.twitter.com/C7UJoLv0re

— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 27, 2017

Same, guys. Same.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the FULL interview for yourself (below)!

