Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Khloé K. DWTS Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Tom Cruise, Buttz, Viral: News >> Tom Cruise Responds To Rumors He Wore Butt Pads In Valkyrie!

Tom Cruise Responds To Rumors He Wore Butt Pads In Valkyrie!

9/27/2017 12:28 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersTom CruiseButtzViral: News

no title

We're finally getting to the bottom of this!

Tom Cruise isn't usually one to discuss stories being reported about him, but there's one theory we can officially put to rest: that the actor wore butt pads in the 2008 film Valkyrie.

Last month, an image of Cruise in Bryan Singer's war flick went viral when a social media user @iluvbuttz247 (who else?) presented some sound evidence that the actor was rocking posterior prosthetics in the particular shot.

Related: Did Elisabeth Moss Swear In Emmy Speech BC Of Scientology?

Like most reports about the movie star, we assumed these juicy claims would be left unacknowledged. But to our surprise, the 55-year-old addressed the rumors head on — and has proudly revealed his derriere is au natural!

Cruise was asked about the meme in an interview discussing his new crime thriller American Made. Though the actor was apparently unaware of the cheeky meme, he happily put the rumor behind him, telling Screen Rant:

"I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No."

Hmm… but he didn't say there was no CGI butt enhancement!

We have no choice but to continue our research on this subject. We'll get back to you with our findings.

[Image via 20th Century Fox/CBS.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Teresa Giudice Admits She Has 'No Idea' If She'll 'Still Be Married To Joe In 40 Years' — Whoa!
Next story »
Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Finalizing' Deal To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show!
See All Comments