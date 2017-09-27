Tom Cruise Responds To Rumors He Wore Butt Pads In Valkyrie!

We're finally getting to the bottom of this!

Tom Cruise isn't usually one to discuss stories being reported about him, but there's one theory we can officially put to rest: that the actor wore butt pads in the 2008 film Valkyrie.

Last month, an image of Cruise in Bryan Singer's war flick went viral when a social media user @iluvbuttz247 (who else?) presented some sound evidence that the actor was rocking posterior prosthetics in the particular shot.

Like most reports about the movie star, we assumed these juicy claims would be left unacknowledged. But to our surprise, the 55-year-old addressed the rumors head on — and has proudly revealed his derriere is au natural!

Cruise was asked about the meme in an interview discussing his new crime thriller American Made. Though the actor was apparently unaware of the cheeky meme, he happily put the rumor behind him, telling Screen Rant:

"I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No."

Hmm… but he didn't say there was no CGI butt enhancement!

We have no choice but to continue our research on this subject. We'll get back to you with our findings.

