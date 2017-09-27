Woman Dragged Off Plane After Demanding Two Dogs Be Removed From Flight, Claiming 'Life-Threatening' Allergy

Another customer dragged off an airplane?? Remember when the scariest part of flying was the flying??

This, however, was a strange case…

A Southwest Airlines flight to Los Angeles was still on the tarmac in Baltimore when a woman told staff she had a "life-threatening pet allergy" and demanded the two dogs on the flight be removed.

However, she failed to provide documentation of this allergy, leaving the crew to choose between the human woman without paperwork and the dogs with their papers.

Flight attendants reportedly asked the woman to leave voluntarily several times before calling police, leading to this:

Woman dragged off #Southwest flight from #Baltimore to #LosAngeles. Complained of allergy to animal on board. Didn't have card for allergy. pic.twitter.com/vCTzDhMkiH

— Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) September 27, 2017

Eesh.

The woman can be heard yelling at officers not to touch her and that they ripped her pants.

She says she will walk on her own then doesn't move for a few seconds, leading to one of the cops wrapping his arms around her and hauling her off the plane.

At that point she can be heard yelling:

"I'm a professor, what are you doing??"

We don't know what to think about her situation, but that removal footage is SCARY!

Southwest's official statement is apologetic towards the customer regarding the way she was pulled off the plane:

"We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer's removal by local law enforcement officers. We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns. Southwest Airlines was built on Customer Service, and it is always our goal for all Customers to have a positive experience."

BUT they are also standing by their decision, noting that it's policy to deny boarding to a customer who reports a "life-threatening" allergy — presumably for their own safety (not to mention the airline's liability if an allergic reaction were to occur):

"Initial reports indicate the Customer in the video stated that she had a life-threatening pet allergy, but she was unable to provide the medical certificate necessary to complete travel. There was one emotional support animal and one pet onboard the aircraft. Our policy states that a Customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal onboard. Our Flight Crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the Customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved."

Was this removal actually justified? Did the airline have no choice?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

