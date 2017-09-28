Amber Rose Blasts Donald Trump In Powerful Essay About Feminism & Reclaiming The Word 'Slut'

Call Amber Rose a "slut" if you want, but just know she has reclaimed the word for her powerful movement!

The SlutWalk founder penned a new essay for Marie Claire to explain why it's so important women take control of their bodies!

Related: Amber & 21 Savage Show Some Sexy Skin On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Writing what inspired the "unapologetic feminist" to take charge, she explained:

"From the time I was a young girl—even before I was sexually active—it was a label that was placed on me. As soon as I came into the public eye, I was immediately criticized for everything from my behavior to how I chose to dress. It was undoubtedly hurtful, and getting used to the harsh words I hear so often is still something I struggle with. The term 'slut' never seemed to go away—in fact, I began to realize that I'd be called a slut whether I behaved according to other people's standards or not. So, I decided to take the power out of that word and reclaim it."

The momma-of-one even called out Donald Trump for trying to normalize sexual assault:

"Somehow in 2017, we've elected a president who has no problem labeling women as 'fat pigs' and 'dogs.' The literal leader of this nation says it's okay to grab women by the pussy if you're a man with power and influence. It's as if he's completely unaware of the very real risk of sexual assault women in America deal with each day. One in four American women are or will become victims of sexual assault. It's simply ridiculous to deny that these statistics need to change."

She also seemingly referenced Piers Morgan, who criticized her for her last nearly-nude picture:

"I've gotten a lot of backlash from people who feel I can't be taken seriously as an activist and feminist because the world has seen me with my clothes off. I think that's a bunch of bullshit. I can absolutely call myself a feminist and post a picture of my naked body. In fact, as an intersectional feminist, I advocate for women from all walks of life and think that all women should be allowed to do whatever they want with their bodies."

Tell him, Amber!!

And the starlet continued:

"All the men who claimed my nearly-nude nude Instagram picture wasn't empowering, and was instead just an attempt to seek attention, are likely the same men who claim victims of sexual assault are 'asking for it' by wearing an outfit considered to be inappropriate. This oppressive way of thinking and victim-blaming is exactly what makes events like SlutWalk so necessary."

The 33-year-old is so brave for speaking up about it, especially when so many aim to shut women down.

"I refuse to shut up so long as it is still my legal right to speak. And using my platform to create a safe space for not just women, but all marginalized groups to exercise their freedom of speech, has been one of my greatest accomplishments."

We hope Amber never stops using her voice to speak up about feminism, which she'd like to clear is no different than anyone else's idea of feminism:

"I also get a lot of media who ask me to comment on 'my brand' of feminism, as if my goals differ so much from other popular feminists. I have to disagree with that take—I think separating women and categorizing brands of feminism takes away the power of solidarity—and solidarity is the biggest vehicle for change. My definition of feminism is simple: EQUALITY. It's not having to base your entire existence around the old school, ultra-oppressive expectations men have for women."

Yasss!

Read the rest of her essay HERE, and be sure to let us know what U think!

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: amber rose, body, donald trump, girl power, inspiration, instagram, marie claire, piers morgan, slutwalk